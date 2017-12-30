Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Citizens First (CZFC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens First earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.3866509667999 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Citizens First (NASDAQ CZFC) opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Citizens First has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens First had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter.

In other Citizens First news, Director Mark Iverson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $59,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $59,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,150 shares of company stock worth $98,250. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens First Company Profile

Citizens First Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens First Bank, Inc (the Bank). The Bank conducts full-service community banking operations from approximately 10 locations in the Kentucky counties of Barren, Hart, Simpson and Warren. The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of accepting demand, savings and time deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the general public.

