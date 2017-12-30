Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alphatec (ATEC) Stock Price

News articles about Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alphatec earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.1662652535657 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Alphatec (ATEC) opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company through its subsidiary, Alphatec Spine, Inc and its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline addresses the cervical, thoracolumbar and intervertebral regions of the spine and covers a range of spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

