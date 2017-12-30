Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ClearSign Combustion (CLIR) Stock Price

Media headlines about ClearSign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ClearSign Combustion earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1742472302988 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ClearSign Combustion (CLIR) opened at $3.60 on Friday. ClearSign Combustion has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ClearSign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation is engaged in designing and developing technologies for the purpose of managing performance characteristics of combustion systems, including emission and operational performance, and energy efficiency. The Company’s Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control (ECC) platform technologies manage the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

