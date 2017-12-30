Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Check Cap (CHEK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Check Cap earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.5772209652359 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on CHEK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Check Cap (NASDAQ CHEK) traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,441. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $14.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.67.

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

