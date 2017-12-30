Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aqua Metals (AQMS) Share Price

News coverage about Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aqua Metals earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.4729447538267 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ AQMS) opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $57.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aqua Metals (AQMS) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-aqua-metals-aqms-share-price.html.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. The Company’s AquaRefining process focuses on providing for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining uses bio-degradable aqueous solvent and an ambient temperature electro-chemical process to produce lead.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.