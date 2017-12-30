Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GigaMedia (GIGM) Stock Price

Media stories about GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GigaMedia earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.9338602221487 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. 34,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,704. The stock has a market cap of $33.93, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.14. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 24.06%.

In related news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 55,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $161,905.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited is a holding company with a portfolio of businesses providing online games and cloud computing services. The Company operates through two segments: Asian online game and service, and cloud service business. The Company has online game operations in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and a cloud computing software and services business based in Taipei.

