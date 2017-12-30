Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leggett & Platt earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.027146743551 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE LEG) traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $47.73. 803,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6,290.00, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $139,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,174.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-leggett-platt-leg-stock-price.html.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.