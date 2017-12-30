Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Atlanticus (ATLC) Share Price

News stories about Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlanticus earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.0940140711188 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Atlanticus (ATLC) traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.33. 4,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is focused on providing financial services. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers an array of financial products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Company’s Credit and Other Investments segment includes its point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its various credit card receivables portfolios and other product development and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

