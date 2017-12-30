Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rio Tinto (RIO) Share Price

Media headlines about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the mining company an impact score of 45.6628363624901 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Rio Tinto (RIO) traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 2,964,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $47.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

