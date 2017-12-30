Media headlines about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the mining company an impact score of 45.6628363624901 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:
- Investors need to focus on Analysts Rating: Rio Tinto plc (RIO) – Wall Street Morning (wallstreetmorning.com)
- Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) – What P/E Ratio is Telling To Potential Investors – Nasdaq Journal (press release) (nasdaqjournal.com)
- The sentiment expressed by investors: Rio Tinto plc (RIO), AirMedia Group Inc. (AMCN) – Market Movers (financialqz.com)
- Rio Tinto looks to beef up trading operation – Financial Times (ft.com)
- FTSE 100 steadies at record high, driven by mining shares (proactiveinvestors.co.uk)
Rio Tinto (RIO) traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 2,964,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $53.69.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rio Tinto (RIO) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-rio-tinto-rio-share-price.html.
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.