Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stock Price

Media stories about Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pembina Pipeline earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.4683339209288 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline (PBA) remained flat at $$36.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 488,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,884. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18,179.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a dec 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

