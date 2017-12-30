Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Price

Press coverage about Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franco Nevada earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.0777840407543 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE FNV) traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 406,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,427. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,810.00, a P/E ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 18.70 and a beta of -0.14.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.58%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

