Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Enel Chile (ENIC) Share Price

Headlines about Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enel Chile earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.4893036331208 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 248,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,650.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Enel Chile from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enel Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Enel Chile SA is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company’s segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments.

