Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bioamber (BIOA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Bioamber (NYSE:BIOA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bioamber earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9292892152076 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bioamber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Bioamber in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bioamber in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bioamber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Bioamber (NYSE BIOA) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 547,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.65. Bioamber has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

BioAmber Inc (BioAmber), formerly DNP Green Technology, Inc, is an industrial biotechnology company, which produces sustainable chemicals. The Company’s technology platform combines industrial biotechnology and chemical catalysis to convert renewable feedstocks into sustainable chemicals that are replacements for petroleum-derived chemicals, which are used in a range of everyday products, including plastics, food additives and personal care products.

