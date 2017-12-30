Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EPAM Systems (EPAM) Share Price

Headlines about EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EPAM Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 48.6236688929104 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EPAM Systems (NYSE EPAM) traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $107.43. The company had a trading volume of 171,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,725. The company has a market cap of $5,687.92, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $405,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $874,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,654 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,485 over the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

