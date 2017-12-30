Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Apollo Global Management (APO) Share Price

Headlines about Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Global Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9214919215123 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Apollo Global Management (APO) traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. 675,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,442.95, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $35.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 43,714 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $1,275,574.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

