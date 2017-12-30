Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Share Price

News coverage about Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2994885346291 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ RMCF) opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

In other news, VP Gregory L. Pope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,678 shares in the company, valued at $305,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,993 shares of company stock valued at $125,575. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-rocky-mountain-chocolate-factory-rmcf-share-price.html.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator. The Company’s subsidiary, U-Swirl International, Inc (U-Swirl), franchises and operates soft-serve frozen yogurt stores. The Company operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl operations and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.