Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Prana Biotechnology (PRAN) Stock Price

News coverage about Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prana Biotechnology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 43.8614038915483 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.11. Prana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Prana Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Prana Biotechnology Company Profile

Prana Biotechnology Limited is a development-stage medical biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying cause of degeneration of the brain focusing on Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders.

