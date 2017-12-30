Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Determine (DTRM) Share Price

Media headlines about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Determine earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.4817615047176 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

DTRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Determine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Determine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Determine in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Determine (DTRM) traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 66,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,912. Determine has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $25.55, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Determine had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Determine will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lloyd I. Miller III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lloyd I. Miller III sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $107,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Determine Company Profile

Determine, Inc, (Determine), formerly Selectica, Inc, is a provider of enterprise contract management, supply management and configuration solutions. The Company is engaged in providing software as a service (SaaS) Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecyclem Management (ECLM) solutions. Its Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

