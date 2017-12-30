Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Banco De Chile (BCH) Share Price

News headlines about Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco De Chile earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.3123157711358 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco De Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered Banco De Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Santander upgraded Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco De Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Banco De Chile (BCH) traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. Banco De Chile has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $98.31.

