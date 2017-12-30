Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Asante Solutions (PUMP) Share Price

News coverage about Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Asante Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.8798365309925 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-asante-solutions-pump-share-price.html.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $207,966,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.