Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Asante Solutions (PUMP) Share Price

News coverage about Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Asante Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.8798365309925 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.
Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Asante Solutions
Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.
