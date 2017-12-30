Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alamos Gold (AGI) Share Price

News articles about Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alamos Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1833909892478 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Alamos Gold ( AGI ) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 1,023,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,954. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,536.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.50 and a beta of 0.46.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico.

