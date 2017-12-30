Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Share Price

News coverage about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.7323974708851 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,141. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $1,922.65, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Share Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-spectrum-pharmaceuticals-sppi-share-price.html.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has a product portfolio consisting of both commercial stage and development stage products that address various cancer types. The Company has six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.