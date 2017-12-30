Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Atomera (ATOM) Share Price

News articles about Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atomera earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 42.8169020700984 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Atomera (ATOM) opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.75. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Rolf Stadheim acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 358,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,266.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated, formerly MEARS Technologies, Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and licensing of processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology, named Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is a thin film of reengineered silicon, typically 100 to 300 angstroms (or approximately 20 to 60 silicon atomic unit cells) thick.

