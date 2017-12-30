Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Tower (AMT) Share Price

Media stories about American Tower (NYSE:AMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Tower earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5527908517175 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,246. The company has a market cap of $61,287.81, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 106.46%.

American Tower declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price target on American Tower to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.60.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total value of $228,792.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,122.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $5,140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,251 shares of company stock worth $15,049,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

