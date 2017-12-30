Shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) were up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 730,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,303% from the average daily volume of 52,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. lowered their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 5.99.

In related news, Director Edgar Engleman bought 1,085,480 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,997,283.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 69.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/soleno-therapeutics-slno-trading-up-9-4.html.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Capnia, Inc, is a healthcare company that develops and commercializes neonatology devices and diagnostics. The Company also has a therapeutics platform based on its proprietary technology for precision metering of gas flow. The Company offers products, such as CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide (ETCO) Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories, and Serenz Nasal Relief.

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.