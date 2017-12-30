Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $463.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sherwin-Williams has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The buyout of Valspar has expanded the company's brand portfolio and positioned it as a leading paints and coatings provider globally. Sherwin-Williams should gain from significant synergies of the Valspar acquisition. The company is also benefiting from its actions to cut operating costs. It also remains focused on growth through expansion of operations.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $364.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a hold rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.64.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams ( SHW ) opened at $410.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38,627.79, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $268.05 and a 1-year high of $415.75.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Davisson sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.07, for a total transaction of $3,432,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,716.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Wells sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,238.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,486.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,846 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

