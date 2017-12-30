SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $30,888,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $21,739,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,248,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after acquiring an additional 172,872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 21.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 716,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 125,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,406,000 after acquiring an additional 76,710 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Franklin Electric Co. ( NASDAQ:FELE ) opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,129.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.54 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $213,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

