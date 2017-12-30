Seneca Foods (SENEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ SENEA) traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.75. 20,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.89. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $304.20, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation is a provider of packaged fruits and vegetables. The Company manages its business through two segments: packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables, and packaging and sale of chip products. Its product offerings include canned fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables and other food products, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips.

