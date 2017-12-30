Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (SERE) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr PLC (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr (SERE) traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 36,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.46 and a P/E ratio of 15.43. Schroder European Real Est Invt Tr has a 52-week low of GBX 95.38 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.25 ($1.65).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

