Sanchez Production Partners (SNMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanchez Production Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sanchez Production Partners LP is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and other integrated assets. The company’s reserve primarily located in the Cherokee Basin in Oklahoma and Kansas, the Woodford Shale in the Arkoma Basin in Oklahoma, the Central Kansas Uplift in Kansas ,Texas and Louisiana. Sanchez Production Partners LP, formerly known as Sanchez Production Partners LLC, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanchez Production Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Shares of Sanchez Production Partners ( SNMP ) traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 98,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,702. The company has a market capitalization of $155.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.41. Sanchez Production Partners has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.4508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Sanchez Production Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanchez Production Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonepeak GP Investors Manager LLC raised its holdings in Sanchez Production Partners by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepeak GP Investors Manager LLC now owns 393,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 184,697 shares during the last quarter. Yorkville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanchez Production Partners by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorkville Capital Management LLC now owns 256,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanchez Production Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Sanchez Production Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter.

Sanchez Production Partners Company Profile

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP, formerly Sanchez Production Partners LP, is focused on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of midstream and other energy producing assets. The Company operates through two segments: the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, and the midstream business, which includes the Catarina gathering system.

