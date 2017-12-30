Saia Inc (SAIA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Saia worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4,376.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 69.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 68.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ SAIA) opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,800.00, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.90. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $350.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Saia had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $85,308.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 40,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $2,626,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,838.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,405 shares of company stock worth $3,451,982. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/saia-inc-saia-shares-bought-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.