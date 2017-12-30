Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 65,478 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,478 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Kimberly Clark worth $51,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.55 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp ( NYSE:KMB ) opened at $120.66 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $109.67 and a one year high of $136.21. The stock has a market cap of $42,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 666.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.03%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

