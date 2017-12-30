Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (AVAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE:AVAL) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAL. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA ( NYSE:AVAL ) opened at $8.50 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,068.66, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0334 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombia-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the acquisition, purchase and sale of stocks, bonds and other securities of companies active in the financial sector. The Company provides a variety of financial services and products across the Colombian market, ranging from traditional banking services, such as loans and deposits to pension and severance fund management, as well as the provision of legal representation services.The Company owns such subsidiaries as Banco de Bogota SA, Banco Popular SA, among others.

