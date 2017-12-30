Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter worth $124,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter worth $190,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter worth $210,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS by 104.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trivago N.V. ADS alerts:

Shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) opened at $6.84 on Friday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Trivago N.V. ADS will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trivago N.V. ADS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trivago N.V. ADS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cowen set a $6.00 price target on Trivago N.V. ADS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trivago N.V. ADS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/russell-investments-group-ltd-grows-holdings-in-trivago-n-v-ads-trvg.html.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.