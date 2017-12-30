Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.51, for a total transaction of $1,038,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,001.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.64, for a total transaction of $64,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,669,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,950 shares of company stock valued at $22,574,581 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,649 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 909,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 687,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,856,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,543,000 after purchasing an additional 354,064 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,488,000 after purchasing an additional 147,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,829,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies (ROP) traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $259.00. 283,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,939. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $182.03 and a 52 week high of $267.83. The company has a market cap of $26,675.59, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

