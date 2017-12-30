Ronald D’ercole Sells 3,009 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) SVP Ronald D’ercole sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $64,422.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,241.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald D’ercole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Ronald D’ercole sold 5,202 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $127,396.98.

On Friday, September 29th, Ronald D’ercole sold 1,457 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $44,394.79.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at $23.09 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $711.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 399,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 359,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 347,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 315,266 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,381,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,632,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

