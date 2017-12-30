Rocky Brands (RCKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

RCKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rocky Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocky Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY ) opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 72.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth $176,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth $176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth $213,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military.

