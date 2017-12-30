Robert Half International (RHI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RHI. Macquarie lowered shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.66 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Robert Half International (NYSE RHI) traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 526,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,765. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7,023.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

In related news, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $5,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,428 shares in the company, valued at $17,656,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4,051.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 921,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,147,000 after acquiring an additional 898,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,632,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,391,000 after buying an additional 758,834 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 42.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,788,000 after buying an additional 548,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 153.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 888,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after buying an additional 538,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $24,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

