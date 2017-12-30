Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $106,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 349.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at $57.07 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $100,014.93, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 28,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $1,555,279.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,265.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 276,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $15,065,367.26. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,677,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,115,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,172 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,150 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

