Richard Doubleday Sells 1,635 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $92,197.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,049 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,113.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Doubleday also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $90,791.55.

On Monday, October 23rd, Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $73,280.70.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,982.16, a PE ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 0.30. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in DexCom by 36,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in DexCom by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in DexCom by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/richard-doubleday-sells-1635-shares-of-dexcom-inc-dxcm-stock.html.

About DexCom

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.