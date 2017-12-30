RF Industries (RFIL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RF Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.7505806674588 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RF Industries (RFIL) traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.81. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, December 30th. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised RF Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. It operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of subsidiaries, including Cables Unlimited, Inc (Cables Unlimited,) Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc (Comnet) and Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc (Rel-Tech).

