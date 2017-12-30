Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rexford Industrial Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3479981565113 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.16. 392,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,527. The stock has a market cap of $2,270.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $31.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.77 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

