Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 523,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 437,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNN shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,905,000.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage drug candidates in active development include Archexin, RX-3117 and Supinoxin (RX-5902). Archexin is a potent inhibitor of the protein kinase Akt-1, which focuses on cancer cell proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, metastasis and drug resistance.

