Reviewing Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) and The Competition

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ: PGC) is one of 200 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Peapack-Gladstone Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 26.29% 11.11% 0.98% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Competitors 20.45% 8.69% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $145.97 million $26.47 million 18.43 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 18.78

Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial. Peapack-Gladstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Competitors 405 2993 2398 71 2.36

Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.08%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Private Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales. The Private Wealth Management Division includes asset management services provided for individuals and institutions; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian and guardian; corporate trust services, including services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans, and other financial planning and advisory services.

