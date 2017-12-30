Reviewing Iqvia (IQV) & Its Peers

Iqvia (NYSE: IQV) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Iqvia to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iqvia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iqvia $6.88 billion $115.00 million 337.60 Iqvia Competitors $223.44 million -$40.84 million -41.46

Iqvia has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Iqvia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Iqvia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iqvia 0.58% 12.60% 4.65% Iqvia Competitors -4,672.11% -635.44% -44.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Iqvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Iqvia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Iqvia has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iqvia’s peers have a beta of 1.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iqvia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iqvia 0 8 8 0 2.50 Iqvia Competitors 504 2210 5860 127 2.64

Iqvia currently has a consensus target price of $106.06, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Iqvia’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iqvia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Iqvia beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc., formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc., provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services. The Research & Development Solutions segment provides biopharmaceutical development services. It offers project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support services, Q2 solutions, and strategic planning and design. The Integrated Engagement Services segment offerings include healthcare provider engagement services, patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. The Company has its operations in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

