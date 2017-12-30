Reviewing Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) & Its Rivals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Galmed Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 5.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Competitors 893 3287 11783 235 2.70

Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 126.78%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 43.20%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals $470,000.00 -$16.95 million -8.24 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 64.83

Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Galmed Pharmaceuticals. Galmed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals -1,242.49% -167.83% -110.52% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,229.27% -213.46% -38.10%

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol. Its product candidate, aramchol, is a disease modifying treatment for fatty liver disorders, including Non-Alcoholic Steato-hepatitis (NASH). The Company’s Aramchol is a conjugate of cholic acid and arachidic acid, which is a member of synthetic Fatty-Acid/Bile-Acid Conjugates (FABACs). FABACs are composed of endogenic compounds. Aramchol affects liver fat metabolism and has been shown in a Phase IIa clinical study to reduce liver fat content, as well as improve metabolic parameters associated with Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aramchol is in Phase IIb clinical trials.

