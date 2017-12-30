Reviewing Complete Genomics (GNOM) and Its Peers

Complete Genomics (NASDAQ: GNOM) is one of 20 public companies in the “Medical Software & Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Complete Genomics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Complete Genomics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Genomics N/A N/A -1.34 Complete Genomics Competitors $413.57 million -$24.55 million 408.20

Complete Genomics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Complete Genomics. Complete Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Complete Genomics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Genomics N/A N/A N/A Complete Genomics Competitors -14.47% -7.27% 0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Complete Genomics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Complete Genomics Competitors 90 441 836 13 2.56

As a group, “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Complete Genomics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Complete Genomics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Complete Genomics peers beat Complete Genomics on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center. Its customers include some of the global academic and government research centers and biopharmaceutical companies. Effective March 18, 2013, BGI-Shenzhen announced that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beta Acquisition Corporation, it has completed the acquisition of the Company.

