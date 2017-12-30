Research Analysts Set Expectations for Horizon Pharma PLC’s FY2018 Earnings (HZNP)

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Horizon Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.74 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 45.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ HZNP) traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. 1,245,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2,448.45, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Research Analysts Set Expectations for Horizon Pharma PLC’s FY2018 Earnings (HZNP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-horizon-pharma-plcs-fy2018-earnings-hznp.html.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.