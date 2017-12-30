Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) versus Opus Bank (OPB) Head to Head Survey

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Opus Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 8.97% 3.48% 0.38% Opus Bank 8.30% 3.11% 0.39%

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Opus Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $69.35 million 6.94 $4.94 million $0.14 60.36 Opus Bank $336.69 million 2.78 $11.45 million $0.69 39.57

Opus Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Opus Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Bank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Opus Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Republic First Bancorp and Opus Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Opus Bank 0 3 2 0 2.40

Republic First Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.51%. Opus Bank has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Republic First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Republic First Bancorp is more favorable than Opus Bank.

Summary

Opus Bank beats Republic First Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Republic First Bank (Republic or the Bank), which does business under the name Republic Bank. The Company’s community banking segment encompasses the commercial loan and deposit activities of Republic, as well as consumer loan products in the areas surrounding its store network. The Company offers a range of banking products and services, including consumer and commercial deposit accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, savings accounts, sweep accounts, lockbox services and individual retirement accounts (and other traditional banking services), secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products. The Bank offers a range of credit and depository banking services.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group. Through its Merchant Bank, the Company offers transaction support, and debt and equity capital to entrepreneurs, small and mid-sized business and middle-market companies. Through its Retail Bank, the Company provides banking solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professional and high net worth individuals. Through its Correspondent Bank, the Company offers loan and depository services to other financial institutions.

