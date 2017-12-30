Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Facebook Inc (FB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,967,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,365,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,262,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,578,347,000 after purchasing an additional 833,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,994,161,000 after purchasing an additional 114,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP David B. Fischer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total value of $806,019.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $132,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,467,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,818,989 shares of company stock worth $861,383,818. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook Inc ( FB ) opened at $176.46 on Friday. Facebook Inc has a 52 week low of $114.77 and a 52 week high of $184.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $517,001.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The social networking company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Cowen restated an “average” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.81.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

